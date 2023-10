The city of New Haven has received a $3 million federal grant to expand their tree canopy coverage. Brookhaven’s town supervisor blames the state for any toxic ash in Brookhaven Landfill. Residents can get help heating their homes this winter through a new assistance program. And why does Connecticut have the second highest breast cancer rate in the country?

