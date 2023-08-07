Connecticut will spend $16 million from its American Rescue Plan Act money to expand free school meals in the new school year. At least four Connecticut children have died by drowning this year. A group of New York veterans sue the state over retail marijuana licenses. And Connecticut residents with disabilities are legally allowed to be paid less than minimum wage.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.