By Sabrina Garone
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
A student prepares lunch in the cafeteria during the first day of school at Stamford High School on Sept. 08, 2020 in Stamford, Conn.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
A student prepares lunch in the cafeteria during the first day of school at Stamford High School on Sept. 08, 2020 in Stamford, Conn.

Connecticut will spend $16 million from its American Rescue Plan Act money to expand free school meals in the new school year. At least four Connecticut children have died by drowning this year. A group of New York veterans sue the state over retail marijuana licenses. And Connecticut residents with disabilities are legally allowed to be paid less than minimum wage.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
