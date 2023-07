A study estimates 1 in 8 Long Island seniors have Alzheimer's. The University of Connecticut will work with local manufacturers on clean energy strategies. Experts say New Haven needs over 8,000 affordable housing units by 2030. And a Connecticut gunmaker is being sued by the Mexican government.

