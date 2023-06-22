© 2023 WSHU
A Connecticut commitment

By Sabrina Garone
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

Connecticut’s attorney general appointed two special councils to protect abortion access in the state. The family of a New Haven teen killed by a state trooper will seek a settlement. ISO New England says reliability should not be a problem for the next few years. And how a view from a mountain top in Vermont served as inspiration for the Appalachian Trail.

Hear more from Davis Dunavin on this week's trip to New England as part of the WSHU podcast Off The Path — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

After All Things After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
