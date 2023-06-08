© 2023 WSHU
What's in the budget?

By Sabrina Garone
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities say the state’s new two-year budget will help cities and towns restrain local property taxes. Clean Slate is likely to get passed by the end of New York’s legislative session. New Haven police officers involved in the arrest of Randy Cox have been fired. And we’re taking a trip to Robert Frost’s house.

Hear more from Davis Dunavin on this week's trip to New England as part of the WSHU podcast Off The Path — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

After All Things After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
