The Connecticut House is set to approve a $51 billion two-year state budget tonight. The feds send $8 million for cleaning up the state’s abandoned industrial sites. Lawyers of Andrew Cuomo appeared in court last week. And the challenges of breaking into farming in Connecticut.

