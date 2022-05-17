Lamont signs two clean energy bills to further 2040 carbon-free goals

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed two pieces of climate change and clean energy legislation into law on Tuesday. The laws will codify the state’s goal of eliminating carbon emissions from the electricity grid by 2040 and expand existing renewable energy programs.

Lamont said these laws set an example for what a state can do to become more environmentally sustainable and make progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I have never been so proud of Connecticut taking the lead on this, not just in terms of the promises we made but the promises we’re keeping,” Lamont said.

Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the state has already made substantial progress towards reaching Lamont’s target of a 100% carbon-free grid. Connecticut is currently at 65% carbon-free.

Dykes said the goal is in reach.

“We think that this goal is achievable and feasible and it's also going to provide for a more diverse fuel supply and options in our state. It’s going to enhance the reliability of our grid and it’s going to create many clean energy jobs all across our state,” Dykes said.

The laws will go into effect later this year.