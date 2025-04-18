© 2025 WSHU
Grace, grit and growing up: A conversation with Mary Louise Kelly

WSHU | By Ann Karrick
Published April 18, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT

WSHU’s Morning Edition host, Ann Karrick, sits down with Mary Louise Kelly, afternoon co-host extraordinaire of NPR’s All Things Considered, veteran NPR Security Correspondent, and author of multiple books, including It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs.

It. Goes. So. Fast. first was published in 2023, with a paperback version out in April 2025. In the interview, Kelly discusses life-work balance, lessons learned, grace and possible future books!
Ann Karrick
Ann Karrick joined WSHU in January 2025 as the Morning Edition Host.
