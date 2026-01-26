Snowstorm, icy roads grip CT and Long Island

Heavy snow and icy conditions continued Monday across southern New England and Long Island after a powerful winter storm buried much of the region.

More than a foot of snow fell across Connecticut on Sunday, leaving roads treacherous and prompting closures of government offices and schools. Gov. Ned Lamont imposed a commercial vehicle ban on state highways and ordered state executive branch buildings closed on Monday as crews worked to clear snow and ice. Inland areas were expected to see lingering light snow through Monday morning, with another round of light accumulation possible later in the day. Temperatures were forecast to remain in the 20s.

Across Long Island, the same storm dropped over a foot of snow in many communities, with reports of more than 12 inches in Nassau and Suffolk counties, making roads hazardous and prompting officials to warn residents to avoid travel.

