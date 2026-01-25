CT, NY senators say they won’t vote to fund ICE after MN shooting ahead of government shutdown deadline

The shooting of a second American citizen in Minnesota by federal law enforcement shocked the nation this weekend. It could be a catalyst for another government shutdown this week.

Ten Democratic senators have to vote with Republicans for a set of funding bills that include an increased budget for ICE before the Friday deadline, or the government shuts down. The U.S. House of Representatives has already recessed, so if the Senate makes changes to the bill, the House will not be there to vote again.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said his caucus won’t vote to increase funding for ICE.

“Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no,” Schumer said . Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who just returned from a trip to Texas ICE detention centers and immigration courts, agreed.

“The Senate should not pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security, first and foremost, because this is a rogue agency that is operating outside of the law and is killing American citizens,” Murphy said.

That’s not Murphy’s only reason. This weekend, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Minnesota officials that if they want ICE out of the state, they need to hand over their voter rolls.

“This has never been about public safety,” Murphy said. “Minneapolis is a much less safe place today because ice is there. This is likely about trying to rig and steal the election.”

The Trump administration has defended the ICE agent who shot 37 year old Alex Pretti, saying he acted in self defense. Local officials have criticized federal law enforcement and want them out of the city.

