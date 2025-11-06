How declining global birth rates could reshape health care and other industries

In October, NPR examined how the decline in birth rates in industrialized nations is changing the way we live.

It’s not just economically, but also: who’s going to care for an aging population? Will we have enough doctors, nurses, and health care professionals? How will other industries be impacted? What will be the role of AI, robotics, and technology in a world with fewer humans?

Ben Lytle is an entrepreneur best known for the creation of Anthem Health. He is also part of the “potentialist movement,” exploring how individuals can reach their full potential. He is also the author of a three-book series titled “The Potentialist.”

Smaller families today create problems and issues — both in the long term and in the immediate future.

Lytle spoke with WSHU Morning Edition host Ann Karrick, offering his thoughts on the declining birthrate.