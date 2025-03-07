Trump’s plans to shutter Education Department faces blowback from CT, NY officials

Donald Trump’s plan to close the Department of Education is getting blowback from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D).

Trump’s executive order directing Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the department was expected to be signed on Thursday, but wasn't. It’s not clear when it will be signed.

During a Thursday press conference with Senate Democratic leadership, Murphy claimed the plan is part of a scheme to further enrich the wealthiest people in the country.

“Billionaires do not need public schools,” Murphy said. “Billionaires don't understand the magic that happens in public schools. The billionaires that are in charge of our government right now send their kids to the most elite private schools, and if every public school disappears in this country, they will still be able to get their kids an education.”

“It is also likely to result in you waking up one day and finding out that your local elementary school that your kids go to is owned by a private equity firm on the other side of the country and is being run for profit instead of being run for the education of your kids,” Murphy continued.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said Democratic wins in the 2026 midterm elections are the only way to stop the Trump administration's plans to dismantle the DOE.

“That’s what I’m laser focused on: building a firewall in the House of Representatives at least and possibly the Senate so we can stop the insanity and put our focus on the kids," Hochul said at a meeting this week of education leaders from around the state.

The Democrat warned New York stands to lose about $5 billion in federal school funding if Trump dismantles the department — losses that would hurt Pell grants for college students and programs that help schoolchildren with disabilities and mental health problems.

Trump has argued that the DOE should be eliminated because it “indoctrinates America’s youth.” He’s in favor of returning control back to state and local education officials.

However, it’s important to note that the department doesn't set curriculum . It distributes billions of dollars in student loans, funds public charter schools, and ensures equal access to education, among other things.

Trump can’t disband the DOE by executive order. It was created by an act of Congress, and would have to be closed the same way.

New York and Connecticut rely less on federal funding than most other states, according to data from the 2021-2022 school year from usafacts.org .

During that school year, Connecticut received 8.2% of public school funding from federal sources and New York received 7.3%. By comparison, Mississippi received 23.2%.