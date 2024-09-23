Quacking up the competition at annual duck stamp contest

Every year, hundreds of artists nationwide compete to have their paintings of ducks or other waterfowl featured on a U.S. stamp. This year’s Federal Duck Stamp Contest took place in Greenwich, Connecticut.

In a hall at the Bruce Museum, a crowd is at the edge of their seats — watching as hundreds of waterfowl paintings are paraded out — one at a time.

A row of five judges examines each one — slowly and methodically.

Sometimes, the paintings can be dramatic. Entry #123 is a good example, provoking gasps.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has put this contest on since 1934. Anyone can buy a duck stamp and use it on their mail, but you have to buy one to get a duck hunting license. That’s made these stamps a long tradition for hunters.

“When we were kids, our dad collected duck stamps, and was a hunter," Joe Hautman said. He's a six-time winner and a legend in the duck stamp community, along with his brothers. They've all won this contest at least a few times.

“It’s a requirement of hunting ducks to know what they look like because you have to know what you’re shooting at,” Hautman said. “I live on a little lake, and I put out wood duck boxes and see whole generations of wood ducks and mallards.”

Each year, artists choose from five waterfowl, usually ducks, but sometimes a swan or a goose sneaks in. The hooded merganser is about half the paintings this year, it has googly eyes and a big crest on its head. But Joe’s partial to a rare duck called the Spectacled Eider, the first duck he ever won with.

“It has two black rings around its eyes, and almost like a blanket over its bill," he said. "And almost like a mane of green feathers and … Just a very unusual-looking duck.”

The crowd skews younger than you might expect, some people in their 20s and 30s. The Duck Stamp Contest has a surprisingly big social media following from young competitors like Kira Sabin. They’ve never won, but they’ve gotten millions of views on Tiktok.

“This is why I won’t win the Federal Duck Stamp Competition," Sabin said on TikTok about their entry this year. "I chose a weird duck. People’s opinions, to each their own, but ugly duck bias is definitely a thing. There’s a reason that normal-looking ducks … have won like six times, and a Spectacled Eider has won once.”

This year's winner is entry #123, the one that provoked those gasps. And as it turns out, it’s a Spectacled Eider. Two of them, in fact, with snow-capped mountains in the background. It’s gorgeous. Greg Mensik, one of the judges, agrees.

“I've seen the Spectacled Eiders in their natural habitat," Mensik said. "And to me, that was a painting that just popped right from the canvas, and will make an excellent duck stamp.”

The painter is Adam Grimm of South Dakota, now a three-time winner. He can expect about a million people to buy this stamp over the next year. All that money will go to preserving the lakes, forests and other lands these ducks call home.