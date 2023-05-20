Sound Bites: Activists call for migrant support at Coast Guard Academy graduation

Happy Saturday! Activists stood outside the U.S. Coast Guard graduation ceremony on Thursday to rally support for migrants. Activists from New London-based St. Francis House, New London Green Party and the War Resisters League were present.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Activists call for migrant support in a demonstration at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation. Their signs had statements such as “Welcome asylum seekers,” “Justice at the border for those fleeing injustice,” and “Stop deporting Russian war resisters.” The graduation’s keynote speaker was U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Many New Haven students are concerned about gun violence and public safety. Around 200 kids marched to Edgewood Park on Thursday to raise awareness for the issues they care about, and violent crime was at the top of the list. Elm City Montessori School has organized the march every year since 2020 to remind kids that they have a voice.

Long Island’s population is shrinking. That's according to an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. Oyster Bay and Islip saw the largest decreases, and only three East End towns saw a population increase.

Suffolk County may alter the Port Jefferson Greenway Trail to accommodate a Metropolitan Transportation Authority rail yard. The MTA may purchase a 42-acre section of the Lawrence Aviation Industries Property. If they go through with the sale, the Port Jefferson train station would be moved to the site.

1,500 Connecticut protestors rallied for social service funding and a wealth tax at the state Capitol. Nearly 80 organizations were represented at the event , which ended in activists forming a human chain around the capitol building.

New York has its first Latino chief administrative judge. Judge Joseph Zayas will oversee the day-to-day operations of the New York court system.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) wants the federal government to ban restraint and seclusion in schools. He has introduced the Keeping All Students Safe Act, which would ban schools that receive federal funding from secluding or restraining students unless they pose a threat to the safety of other students and staff. Similar legislation has historically failed to pass in the U.S. Senate.

An audit of Connecticut’s pension system revealed mismanaged money. Millions of dollars were incorrectly distributed to disabled retirees, judges were overpaid, and some employees were required to contribute too much to the fund.

East Hampton needs 10 new cell towers and dozens of small cell sites to provide equitable service on eastern Long Island. The town is attempting to close service holes and data deficits.