Sound Bites: Mystic named a top U.S. vacation destination

Happy Friday! Mystic, Connecticut has been named the country’s fourth best place to have a summer vacation by a USA Today poll. It was the only New England town to make the list’s top 10.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Connecticut’s cannabis Social Equity Council approved $4 million for community reinvestment in New Haven, Waterbury, Bridgeport and Stamford. An organization in each city will receive $1 million to support the community. The goal is to help communities hit hardest by the war on drugs benefit from cannabis sales.

Brookhaven town officials may ban short-term rentals through online sites like Airbnb. Stays shorter than four weeks would not be permitted. The law would also prevent homeowners from renting out their swimming pools. Fines for illegal "transient residential occupancies" would range from $500 to $4,000 and up to 15 days in jail for a first offense and from $1,000 to $6,000 in fines and up to six months in jail for a second offense.

A woman was arrested on Monday for carrying a loaded firearm in her luggage at Bradley International Airport. The 40-year-old was from Connecticut. She also had additional ammunition.

An audit of the Long Island Rail Road revealed more than $1 million in missing track equipment. The LIRR was unable to find the missing equipment in its own database, where it is supposed to keep track of construction materials.

New Haven’s second cannabis dispensary could open soon. Springfield-based company Insa has signed a 10-year lease on the vacant Long Wharf Theatre space. The lease is contingent on a zone ordinance update that would allow the company to sell cannabis in that location.

Two Long Island conservation organizations have received state grants to improve water quality, farmland and public access to open space. The North Shore Land Alliance in Oyster Bay Town received $92,700 and the Peconic Land Trust in Southampton received $61,200. Forty-five land trusts across the state received a share of the $3 million.

Fairfield’s former public works superintendent was found guilty of illegally dumping contaminated soil on town property. He will be sentenced on July 10. The same jury acquitted the town’s former interim public works director of the same charges.

Suffolk County Farm will host their third annual ‘Bloom’ wellness event on Saturday, May 6. The event will focus on community health and wellness, and will include Spanish-speaking vendors and resources.

