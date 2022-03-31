© 2022 WSHU
Flood insurance rates to increase, with Connecticut being hit harder than most

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published March 31, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
EastHaven_flooding_Sandy.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Homeowners with flood insurance will likely be seeing their rates go up starting April 1 under FEMA’s new risk pricing.

Risk Rating 2.0 is the National Flood Insurance Program’s new model for more accurately calculating flood risk and how much homeowners should pay insurance. It takes into account several factors like the cost of the home, how often it floods, elevation and proximity to water. It also accounts for new factors like rainfall and ocean surge.

Most homeowners on Long Island will see their annual premiums go up about $10 a month. Connecticut homeowners will see the largest share of sharp increases with 11% of homes facing increases of $100 a month or more.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
