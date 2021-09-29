There's A New Connecticut Office To Investigate Police Use Of Force. It's Being Carefully Watched

Civil rights advocates in Connecticut said they will be watching the state’s first inspector general, a new position with an office tasked with investigating the use of deadly force by police following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The state criminal justice commission — the CJC — chose retired judge Robert Devlin for the role.

“Connecticut’s first inspector general is just gonna have to prove himself, to be honest. By selecting Robert Devlin, the CJC seemed to go with the status quo, and it’s really up to Devlin to prove us wrong. And we hope he does,” said Claudine Fox of the ACLU of Connecticut.

Devlin served as the state Superior Court’s chief administrative judge from 2010 to 2017.

He told the criminal justice commission that it is his job to work both with people who think police can do no wrong, and people who think police can do no right.