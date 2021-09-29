© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

There's A New Connecticut Office To Investigate Police Use Of Force. It's Being Carefully Watched

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Civil rights advocates in Connecticut said they will be watching the state’s first inspector general, a new position with an office tasked with investigating the use of deadly force by police following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The state criminal justice commission — the CJC — chose retired judge Robert Devlin for the role.

“Connecticut’s first inspector general is just gonna have to prove himself, to be honest. By selecting Robert Devlin, the CJC seemed to go with the status quo, and it’s really up to Devlin to prove us wrong. And we hope he does,” said Claudine Fox of the ACLU of Connecticut.

Devlin served as the state Superior Court’s chief administrative judge from 2010 to 2017.

He told the criminal justice commission that it is his job to work both with people who think police can do no wrong, and people who think police can do no right.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDavis DunavinPolice ReformInspector General
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin