Connecticut Tries To Claw Back Some Unemployment Benefits Paid During Pandemic

The Connecticut Department of Labor is reviewing unemployment benefits paid out during the pandemic, and sending letters to thousands of residents who received the benefits telling them to give some of the money back.

Governor Ned Lamont said he supports the move.

“There are a fair number of people who shouldn’t be collecting unemployment if they’ve been offered a job or they don’t take a job. Or the employer said now they are coming back after COVID and they don’t come back. We have to monitor that very carefully and keep an eye on taxpayers’ dollars. But we are not going to shortchange anybody either,” Lamont said.

The state reported to the federal government that it had identified more than $8 million in overpayments between April and June — more than double the average quarterly overpayments it reported in the past six years.