Suffolk County Prosecutors: No-Show Cop Left Seniors In Distress

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office arrested a Suffolk police officer for failing to respond to emergency calls, then falsifying reports claiming he did respond.Matthew Drury has been on the force since 2016 and worked in the fourth precinct. District Attorney Tim Sini said he failed to show up to six calls — two of them were emergency requests from senior citizens. One complained of chest pain and another was unresponsive.

Drury filled reports saying he did show up. He was suspended without pay. He earned $101,000 in 2020.

Drury’s lawyer said in a statement that these allegations are inconsistent with his years of service in the Marines, NYPD and Suffolk PD. If convicted, the maximum sentence is four years in prison.