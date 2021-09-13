© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Wave Of Afghan Refugees Expected In Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Rev. Vicki Flippin of New Haven’s First & Summerfield United Methodist Church speaks in favor of supporting recent refugees from Afghanistan.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU Public Radio
Rev. Vicki Flippin of New Haven’s First & Summerfield United Methodist Church speaks in favor of supporting recent refugees from Afghanistan.";

Refugee resettlement agencies in Connecticut said they are expecting a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan this week, as arrivals leave the military bases that have served as temporary housing.

Vicki Flippin, the pastor of First & Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven, said her church and other houses of worship are offering temporary shelter.

“For me it comes down to our biblical tradition’s biblical immigration policy, which is ‘You shall love the stranger, for you were once strangers in the land of Egypt.' This biblical policy reminds us that all of our stories are connected,” Flippin said.

Connecticut’s resettlement agencies estimate they will take in up to 1,000 refugees, mostly from Afghanistan, over the next year.

Agencies said refugees need permanent housing, goods like furniture and groceries — and they will be looking for jobs.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutrefugeesAfghanistanDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin