Connecticut GOP Claim Whistleblower Complaint Is A Way To Discredit Alternate Health Care Plan

Connecticut Senate Republicans dismissed a whistleblower complaint that they improperly sent 50,000 emails to state residents opposing a public option health plan backed by Democrats.

State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said the complaint by the consumer advocacy organization — Connecticut Citizen Action Group — is a move by Democrats to discredit the Republicans' alternative health plan.

“The Democrats don’t like our message because we have a better way on healthcare. We can reduce healthcare by 30% and keep good paying Connecticut jobs. The public option would kill those jobs,” Kelly said.

The complaint filed with the state Auditors of Public Accounts claims the Senate GOP improperly used state resources to send misleading emails urging residents to oppose the Democrats' plan to expand the state’s healthcare program. The plan failed in the last legislative session.

Last week, state insurance regulators approved increases on health insurance premiums for individual and small group plans for next year.