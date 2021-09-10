Participants At Connecticut Redistricting Hearing Want To Stop Gerrymandering

Connecticut politicians have been urged not to gerrymander new voting districts based on the 2020 census. The plea came from people who testified at a public hearing in Norwich Thursday.

Joann Morella-Martin, a former election monitor in Norwich, complained that the last reapportionment 10 years ago split Norwich’s 20,000 registered voters into three disproportionate state assembly districts, and one had less than 2,000 voters.

“So not only did we have to add another precinct, I don't know if you know anything about elections, but it costs money to have an additional precinct,” Morella-Martin said.

Kimberly Blake, of the League of Women Voters of Southeastern Connecticut, said she has given up on politicians drawing an honest map.

“To make this process truly fair and nonpartisan. It should be carried out by a group of citizens who are not beholden to politicians,” Blake said.

The bipartisan Reapportionment Committee will hold two more public hearings before it draws the map. The next will be in Shelton on Monday and then a virtual one on Tuesday.