© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Will Make Digital Drivers Licenses Available On Apple Phones, Watches

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT
iphone_pixabay_161106.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut will be one of eight states — and the first in New England — to make state IDs available digitally on iPhones and Apple Watches.

The technology will let users store their drivers’ license or other state-issued ID on Apple’s Wallet app, without having to take out a physical version when they need to show their license.

Apple said the project will have privacy and security safeguards — so the company won’t know when users present their IDs. The company didn’t give a timeline for the project.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the project is in the early planning phases, but that the TSA is on board to accept them at airports.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutAppleDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin