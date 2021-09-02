Connecticut Will Make Digital Drivers Licenses Available On Apple Phones, Watches

Connecticut will be one of eight states — and the first in New England — to make state IDs available digitally on iPhones and Apple Watches.

The technology will let users store their drivers’ license or other state-issued ID on Apple’s Wallet app, without having to take out a physical version when they need to show their license.

Apple said the project will have privacy and security safeguards — so the company won’t know when users present their IDs. The company didn’t give a timeline for the project.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the project is in the early planning phases, but that the TSA is on board to accept them at airports.