As Federal Benefits Are Set To End, Conn. Lt. Gov. Urges Residents To Join Job Market

Connecticut officials urge unemployed workers to get back into the job market before the $300 a week federal unemployment benefit expires next week.

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said it’s a good time to be looking for a job because employers can’t find enough workers. She calls it a job seekers market.

“There are many companies out there in manufacturing, construction, insurance and administrative sectors that are looking for good people. There are a lot of employers offering on the job training programs. So this is a really good time for people to get back to work,” Bysiewicz said.

Connecticut added 9,400 jobs in July. Bysiewicz expects even more jobs would be added in August and September.

“There are more than 52,000 jobs being advertised right now,” Bysiewicz said.

But an economics professor at UConn said it might be awhile before all the jobs lost during the pandemic are recovered.