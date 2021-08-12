Connecticut Partners With Rush Street Interactive On Sports Betting

The Connecticut Lottery says it will partner with Rush Street Interactive as it launches its sports betting enterprise in the state.

Rush Street Interactive operates sports betting in 10 states, including New York and New Jersey. Lottery officials said the deal guarantees the Connecticut Lottery at least $170 million in revenue over the next 10 years.

Richard Schwartz is with Rush Street Interactive.

“I’d like to thank the Connecticut Lottery Corporation for its trust and confidence in RSI. We look forward to earning the same trust and confidence of sports fans across the state of Connecticut,” Schwartz said.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a law earlier this year legalizing online gambling and sports betting.

The state’s two federally recognized tribes — the Mashantucket and Mohegan — are competing with the state lottery. They’re contracting with sports betting companies DraftKings and FanDuel.