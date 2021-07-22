Connecticut Joins Interstate Group Researching Wildlife Effects Of Wind Energy

Connecticut has joined a regional group that has been created to monitor the effects of the emerging offshore wind energy industry on wildlife and the ecosystem in the Atlantic Ocean.

The group is called the Regional Wildlife Science Entity. It’s expected to help standardize research data collection and share information about best practices to preserve the environment with the offshore energy industry.

Connecticut has helped launch the industry off the East Coast by committing to buying nearly 20% of its electricity from two separate projects setup since 2018 — Revolution Wind by Eversource and Orsted and Vineyard Wind by Avangrid.

Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and New York have also joined the regional entity. The federal government is involved through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.