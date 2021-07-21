Tong Lauds $26B Settlement With Johnson & Johnson, Opioid Distributors

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined six other attorneys general, including New York’s Letitia James, to announce a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.

Tong said there is not enough money in the world to address the pain and suffering of people impacted by opioid addiction, but said he believes this is a step in the right direction.

“This is a good amount of money to try to help where help is so much needed, and it does provide some justice to families across Connecticut, across the country, that have lost so much,” Tong said.

This settlement with Johnson & Johnson and pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, is the second largest cash settlement in history, only behind the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998.

Connecticut will receive about $300 million while New York will receive about $1.5 billion.

The settlement aims to help battle the opioid epidemic in the United States.