Connecticut Passes $30M For Climate Change In Anticipation Of Federal Infrastructure Money

Connecticut towns and cities will get $30 million to help them leverage federal money for climate change resiliency. It’s part of an environmental law Governor Ned Lamont has signed this week.

Lamont said the fund should help Connecticut’s towns and cities prepare plans to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure package. That’s expected to include a lot of money for climate change mitigation.

He said Connecticut is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels because two thirds of its valuable real estate is located along the coastline.

“That’s residential. That’s electric infrastructure substations. A lot of commercial development. That’s all at risk unless we pay attention on what we got to do. And when it comes to resilience, that means protecting ourselves from floods,” Lamont said.

Forty percent of the fund would go to Connecticut’s low-income urban communities as part of Lamont’s social justice initiative.