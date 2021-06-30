© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Labor Board Upholds New Haven Officer's Firing

WSHU | By Grace McFadden
Published June 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A former New Haven police officer that beat a handcuffed man in custody will remain off the force after a Connecticut labor board dismissed his appeal.

Ex-officer Jason Santiago was fired in June 2020 after body camera footage showed him kicking Luis Rivera in the groin who was already on the ground in handcuffs.

The police department eliminated him during nationwide protests against police misconduct. The New Haven police union filed an appeal to the state labor board claiming that Santiago’s removal happened due to the political atmosphere at the time.

The state labor board ruled Santiago had used excessive force last week, and upheld the firing.

