Waterbury Diesel Buses To Be Replaced With Electric Models From Federal Funds

Connecticut will get more than $7 million in federal funding to help purchase more electric buses in the city of Waterbury.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the money will help replace 10 diesel buses with full battery electric buses.

Right now, the DOT said one in five households in Waterbury have no cars. Still, city residents bear the impact of dirty air from vehicle pollution.

The state said this grant money, which was allocated by the federal DOT, will help advance Connecticut’s goal of complete battery electric conversion for buses by 2035.