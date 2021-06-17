Connecticut Officers Accused Of Sexual Assault Sue Town For Defamation

Six Shelton police officers have filed a lawsuit against the city for defamation and violation of their constitutional rights.

The officers are seeking lost wages, damages for harm to their reputation as well the opportunity to find employment in their field.

The lawsuit comes after three of those officers were fired after an investigation related to sexual assault. The other three allegedly staged photos of officers changing clothes in the department parking lot.

The six officers argue that Shelton’s mayor and police chief violated their Constitutional rights of free speech and assembly and defamed them.

All six officers have pending union grievances over their terminations.