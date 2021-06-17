© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Officers Accused Of Sexual Assault Sue Town For Defamation

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
policebodycamera_apjohnbazemore_170803.jpg
AP

Six Shelton police officers have filed a lawsuit against the city for defamation and violation of their constitutional rights.

The officers are seeking lost wages, damages for harm to their reputation as well the opportunity to find employment in their field.

The lawsuit comes after three of those officers were fired after an investigation related to sexual assault. The other three allegedly staged photos of officers changing clothes in the department parking lot.

The six officers argue that Shelton’s mayor and police chief violated their Constitutional rights of free speech and assembly and defamed them.

All six officers have pending union grievances over their terminations.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutpoliceSheltonRoberto Rojas