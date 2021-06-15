More Connecticut Drivers Are Renewing Licenses Online Than In Person

In Connecticut, online driver’s license renewals have outpaced in person transactions since the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles launched the service in January.

Governor Ned Lamont said that means that there are fewer reasons for state residents to complain about long lines at the DMV.

“I think the fact that you now have many more people renewing their license online than are coming in line shows that it's working, shows that people are taking advantage of this,” Lamont said.

DMV officials said there were more than 83,000 online renewals between January and May. That’s compared to about 60,000 licenses renewed in person at the agency’s branch offices during the same period.

Other DMV services that can now be done online include change of address, drive history requests and vessel registration renewals.