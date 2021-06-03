© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Signs Law Banning Deceptive Language At Pregnancy Centers

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law a bill that would ban pregnancy centers from using false and deceptive language about the services they provide.

Lamont said these crisis pregnancy center typically steer women away from abortion and contraception.

"We’re going to stand up and make sure that healthcare is a basic right for everybody. Reproductive health care. This deceptive advertising, these games, these deceitful people are playing, it’s a political agenda and it’s wrong,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he hopes the law will help prevent misinformation from these centers.

The legislation also gives Connecticut Attorney General William Tong the authority to seek a court order to stop the deceptive practices.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernor Ned LamontRoberto RojasPregnancy Centers