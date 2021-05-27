Former Connecticut House Minority Leader Is First Republican To Explore 2022 Run For Governor

Former Connecticut House Republican minority leader Themis Klarides is the first to throw her hat in the ring for the state’s 2022 gubernatorial race. Klarides has filed papers to explore a run for governor.

Klarides is a 55-year-old lawyer from Derby. She left the House in January after representing her Naugatuck Valley community for 22 years — the last four years as House minority leader.

Gary Rose, a political scientist at Sacred Heart University, said Klarides probably decided to get into the race early because she’s never run for statewide office before.

“The fact that she does not have a broad-based constituency makes it quite a challenge. And then another challenge, particularly if she runs against Ned Lamont, she’s going to have to raise millions of dollars,” Rose said.

Klarides is spending her own money to explore a run for governor. She may seek donations if she decides to formally enter the race.

Her early announcement may speed the entry of other Republicans into the race to challenge the Democratic incumbent Lamont, if he decides to seek reelection.