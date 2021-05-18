Republicans Pan Lamont's Back-To-Work Incentive For Long-Term Unemployed Residents

The Connecticut House Republican leader has criticized Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s offer of a $1,000 bonus to those who have been long-term unemployed if they get hired before the end of the year.

Vincent Candelora is the House GOP minority leader. He said Lamont should follow the example of 20 Republican governors and opt out of the $300 weekly unemployment bonus that the federal government is paying.

“These two competing policies make no sense at all. And to try to bribe people back to work at a time when it’s more cost effective for them to stay home isn’t the right way for the state of Connecticut," Candelora said.

Lamont said he doesn’t believe that people are staying home because they don't want to work.

“I think a lot of women were pushed out of the workforce. Schools weren’t open. Daycare was very expensive. And they didn’t find it affordable for them to get back to work,” Lamont said.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said the unemployment bonus is the governor's prerogative.

“I do hope we get people back to work and if that bonus is an incentive, it’s great,” Ritter said.

Lamont’s plan would pay the $1,000 bonuses to state residents who submitted unemployment claims for the last full week of May and are able to be back employed at least eight weeks before the end of the year.

The governor has earmarked $10 million for the program.