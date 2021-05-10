© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont Plans To Extend Connecticut Eviction Moratorium

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published May 10, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will extend the state’s eviction moratorium for at least another month, after a federal judge overruled the national ban on evictions.

Lamont said that the decision comes as part of a slow rollout of $235 million in emergency housing assistance to help residents that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont wants legislative leaders to extend his emergency powers past May 20. Those powers have allowed him to keep the eviction moratorium in place since last spring through executive orders.

Last week, Lamont's rental and relief program UniteCT approved under 200 applications for $1.2 million in relief.

