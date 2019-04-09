© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Teens Arrested In Shakespeare Theatre Fire

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 9, 2019 at 10:08 AM EDT
shakespearetheatre_dd_190114.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
The former Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Conn., one day after it was destroyed by fire.

Two teenagers have been charged with arson in connection to fires set at the historic American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connecticut.

Stratford police didn’t disclose the suspects’ names, since both are juveniles. Both are charged in several crimes, including arson, burglary and trespassing.

Police said the teenagers were also involved in other recent arsons, but didn’t specify which ones.

The American Shakespeare Theatre opened in the 1950s and hosted performances from actors like Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones. The theatre had been vacant for decades before it burned down in January.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutStratfordShakespeare Theatre
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin