Teens Arrested In Shakespeare Theatre Fire

Two teenagers have been charged with arson in connection to fires set at the historic American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connecticut.

Stratford police didn’t disclose the suspects’ names, since both are juveniles. Both are charged in several crimes, including arson, burglary and trespassing.

Police said the teenagers were also involved in other recent arsons, but didn’t specify which ones.

The American Shakespeare Theatre opened in the 1950s and hosted performances from actors like Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones. The theatre had been vacant for decades before it burned down in January.