Meetings Held To Determine Fate Of Shakespeare Theatre Site
The town of Stratford, Connecticut, held the first of three town meetings to decide what to do with the property of the historic Shakespeare Theatre.
The theatre opened in the 1950s, but sat dormant for decades before it burned down in January.
Officials asked residents to think about what makes Stratford unique and what arts amenities the town needs.
The town owns the theatre property. The deed requires the town to use the property for public entertainment.