Connecticut News

Meetings Held To Determine Fate Of Shakespeare Theatre Site

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 4, 2019 at 6:31 PM EDT
shakespearetheatre_dd_190114.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
A photo of the former Shakespeare Theatre one day after it was destroyed by fire in Jan.

The town of Stratford, Connecticut, held the first of three town meetings to decide what to do with the property of the historic Shakespeare Theatre.

The theatre opened in the 1950s, but sat dormant for decades before it burned down in January.

Officials asked residents to think about what makes Stratford unique and what arts amenities the town needs.

The town owns the theatre property. The deed requires the town to use the property for public entertainment.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutStratfordShakespeare Theatre
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
