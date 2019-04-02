© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

5 Years On, Escalator At Stamford Train Station Still Incomplete

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published April 2, 2019 at 2:36 PM EDT
1280px-Stamford_Transportation_Center_Metro_North_Train.jpg
Courtesy of John9474
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Stamford Transportation Center platforms and tracks as seen in 2018. A Metro-North train is leaving the station, headed towards Manhattan.

Connecticut Department of Transportation officials say construction of an escalator at the Stamford train station has taken almost five years to complete because of complications.

The escalator that would provide another link between the north and south sides of the station was supposed to be completed in 2016.

Jim Cameron, founder of Connecticut’s Commuter Action Group, says the project is 99 percent done, and the state DOT says it will be completed this month.

“The cynics among us, including my friends on the commuter council, say they’ll believe it when they see it.”

Cameron says there were long periods of time when the site laid empty and dormant with no construction occurring.

The project was supposed to cost about $8 million. Delays have increased the costs to $10 million.

Connecticut NewsTransportationStamfordConnecticut