Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive To Lead Conn. DECD

Governor Ned Lamont’s controversial pick to run economic and community development in Connecticut has won state Senate confirmation.

The vote, 28-8, confirmed David Lehman, a former Goldman Sachs executive who volunteered for the commissioner job.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney and some members of his caucus were concerned about Lehman’s Wall Street ties. But they voted for him in deference to Governor Lamont.

“We have a great deal invested in the Department of Economic and Community Development, and the governor believes that this appointment is needed to carry out that vision. So I believe we should go forward with hope and allow the governor to carry out the mandate that he was elected to pursue.”

A handful of Republicans who voted against Lehman said they did so because they don’t support Lamont’s economic vision.