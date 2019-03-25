New Haven Area Residents Could See Spike In Water Bills

Nearly half a million water customers around New Haven could see their bills increase up to $43 a year.

The South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority hosted a public meeting about a proposed rate hike last Thursday. No customers showed up.

Dan Doyle, a spokesman for the water authority, says the increase will show bond agencies that the utility is tackling its debt so it can still borrow for future repairs.

“Many of the pipes that are delivering water to the greater New Haven region have been under the ground and operating for many years and have many years ahead of them, but by going through and reviewing and seeing where maybe those pipes are a little on the older side we’re able to go in proactively.”

Doyle says water usage is down because customers have more efficient appliances, and people haven’t watered their lawns as much during recent wet summers. He says at the same time, cost of water treatment and delivery went up.

“Usage of water has been on a decline and of course that’s great news. We like people being better at using water wisely and conserving water because that conserves the supply of this resource for future generations. But at the same time the cost of treatment of water and delivery of water has only gotten more expensive.”

The quasi-public water utility plans to vote on the 6.7 percent rate hike at a meeting on April 18. The hike would take effect in July.

Doyle says the rate hike will help pay for upgrades to aging water infrastructure.