© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NY AG James Says Agreement Reached On Closing Double Jeopardy ‘Loophole’

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 13, 2019 at 2:36 PM EDT
tishjames_apsethwenig_190313.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
New York Attorney General Tish James in January.

New York’s attorney general, Tish James, says she’s reached an agreement with the state legislature to amend the state’s double jeopardy laws to make it easier to go after people accused of crimes in New York, even if a president pardons them.

The measure is aimed at holding associates of President Donald Trump, including his former campaign director Paul Manafort and Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen accountable for crimes they may have committed within New York’s boundaries, even if the president pardons them of federal crimes that they have been convicted of.

“We do have an agreement with both houses,” said James. “We anticipate that the bill will be passed in the coming week.”

Under the concept of double jeopardy, Americans cannot be charged and prosecuted twice for the same crimes. The measure now before the legislature would carve out an exception to the double jeopardy protections in the event of presidential pardons.

Supporters of the bill say they have reason to be concerned. Trump has already pardoned former Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio and conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

The bill is also supported by Governor Cuomo.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkTish James
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt