Conn. Gets Closer To Legalized Sports Betting

Connecticut is set to legalize sports betting if legislators can reach an agreement with the state’s Native American casinos.

A bill introduced on Thursday would legalize sports betting at off-track betting sites and through Connecticut Lottery.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes claim exclusive rights to casino gaming in the state and say sports betting falls under this category.

There is bipartisan support for sports betting in the General Assembly, but lawmakers disagree on regulation.

The tribes want control of the industry and limits on the number of legal operators in the state.

The bill would require the state to form a new compact with the tribes.

A public hearing on the bill will be held on Tuesday.