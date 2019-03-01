Conn. Elections Commission To Investigate 18 Possible Elections Issues

The Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission plans to look into more than a dozen alleged election issues.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that Secretary of the State Denise Merrill recently referred 18 issues to the commission.

Investigators will look into a long-standing ballot error that caused residents in one portion of Hamden to cast ballots in the wrong state Senate district during four election cycles.

The commission will also see whether New Haven registrars failed to properly staff Election Day Registration, prompting massive lines, frustration and a court case.

There were also alleged problems in Groton, Mansfield and Derby.

The commission will also look into whether 10 towns failed to set up voting equipment accessible for the hearing impaired.