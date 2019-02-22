Conn. Officials Launch Census Outreach

City and state officials are advocating for all Bridgeport residents to participate in the 2020 Census count.

The last headcount was in 2010, and only 60 percent of Bridgeport – the state’s largest city – filled out forms with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz says that residents should not be afraid to come forward and participate, no matter their citizenship. The U.S. Supreme Court will decide in April if citizenship will be asked on the census.

“Your citizenship status and any information you give to the United States Census can’t be used against you by law enforcement or any federal agency.”

Bysiewicz spoke at a press conference on Thursday in Bridgeport, where city officials formed a committee to advocate for census participation. She says other cities and towns should follow Bridgeport’s lead.