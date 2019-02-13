© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Yale Women Sue For Admission Into Fraternities

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 13, 2019 at 9:26 AM EST
yale_apbethharpaz_170627.jpg
Beth Harpaz
/
AP
Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven. Three women who attend the university are suing the school and nine of its all-male fraternities, seeking to force the social organizations to admit women.

Three women who attend Yale University have brought a lawsuit to try to open the school’s fraternities to women.

The students are suing the university and nine of its all-male fraternities. They say they tried to rush the fraternities and were rejected solely on the basis of their gender.

They say women are being shut out of the social and economic benefits offered by all-male fraternities.

“By excluding women from fraternity spaces, it makes it a lot easier for men to control the entire social setting," said Ellie Singer, one of the plaintiffs. "But also by keeping women separate, it allows them to dehumanize us. To not see us as equal members of an organization or as equal people. By accepting women, you force people to allow women to share in the positions of power in these organizations and force them to reckon with women as equals.”

Singer says allowing women as members will help prevent sexual harassment and assault.

A Yale spokesperson didn’t have comment on the lawsuit. A lawyer for the fraternities said the accusations are baseless.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutyaleColleges & Universities
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
