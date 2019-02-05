Conn. Lawmakers Consider Medical Marijuana For Opioid Use Disorder

Connecticut legislators are asking whether medical marijuana should be allowed to treat opioid use disorder and opioid withdrawal.

A plan to do so was rejected last year by the board of physicians that oversees the state’s medical marijuana program.

Pediatrician William Zempsky, who is part of that board, told the Assembly’s public health committee that there’s not enough evidence to suggest cannabis makes a good treatment for opioid withdrawal.

“There’s no medical evidence for the use of cannabis for the treatment of opioid use disorder and withdrawal. There are evidence-based treatments that are strongly supported for treatment of opioid use disorder, which include both medication and behavioral health support.”

Zempsky told the committee he would still support studies to get more evidence.

Proponents say marijuana can treat opioid withdrawal symptoms, which include nausea, vomiting and anxiety. The states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania allow medical marijuana to treat opioid withdrawal.

