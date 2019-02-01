Bridgeport Police Officer Accuses Ex-Captain Of Racism

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer has filed a complaint with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities. Captain Roderick Porter said a colleague’s rants via Facebook messages were racist.

Captain Porter’s lawyer said his client was the victim of racist remarks and the city did not thoroughly investigate the issues.

Former Captain Mark Straubel was put on paid administrative leave last July after another officer intercepted his messages which involved racist remarks towards African Americans.

Straubel retired last August.

Bridgeport’s NAACP wanted Straubel prosecuted for hate crimes against Porter. The state’s attorney determined private racist messages are not a hate crime.