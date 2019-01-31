New London To Get Additional Revenue Under Revised State Pier Deal

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced a new partnership between New London, the Connecticut Port Authority and Gateway Terminal to redevelop the State Pier, with the city receiving additional revenue to serve as a regional hub for the offshore wind industry.

Governor Lamont praised the deal.

“This is going to be one of the most important ports in New England. It’s a deep water port. We’re dredging it. So I want to think about New London. I want to think about the port. I want to think about the rail and the port interface and what that means for transportation going forward. So this is just the beginning of something important for New London and the State of Connecticut.”

New London Mayor Michael Passero is pleased with the agreement. The city will get 10 percent of the Port Authority’s share of revenue from the State Pier, in addition to an annual $75,000 fee to help defray the cost of police, fire and other services.

“I believe that with the Connecticut Port Authority coming on...I believe this is only just the beginning.”

The State of Connecticut has committed more than $30 million toward renovating the State Pier into a regional hub for green jobs.