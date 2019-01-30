© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Committee Hears Tribes' Case For Third Casino

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 30, 2019 at 10:06 AM EST
The chairs of Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes told a state legislative committee they’re ready to break ground on a long-planned casino in East Windsor, if given state approval.

“Tribal Winds will be a world-class gaming and entertainment facility that combines the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes’ shared past with the proud local character of East Windsor,” said Rodney Butler, chair of the Mashantucket Pequot tribe.

The tribes want to build a new casino to challenge MGM’s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts – just across the state line. The Department of the Interior didn’t approve the plan for the joint venture from the tribes last year, but some Connecticut lawmakers say they want a bill to move ahead without federal approval.

Kevin Brown, Mohegan tribe chairman, told the committee that former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke blocked the plan because of lobbying by MGM.

“For two straight years we were told repeatedly that our compact amendments were going to be approved by the Department of the Interior, only to have that turned upside down. And so now where we are is we can either await that approval, and it may come, or we can talk here in the state about ways to move forward in partnership with the state of Connecticut.”

The hearing focused on the proposed East Windsor casino, but both the tribes and MGM have also expressed interest in building a casino in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city.

